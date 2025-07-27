Arunachal likely to host wushu discipline in 39th National Games

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh is likely to host at least one sports discipline in the 39th National Games after the Centre has proposed a unique model for the 39th edition of the Games, asking all eight Northeastern states to co-host the event.

According to sources, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has proposed to host the wushu discipline. The proposal was made during the first regional meeting of sports ministers, sports secretaries, and state Olympic Association office-bearers in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on Saturday.

The sources further informed that the AOA has expressed its inability to host other sports disciplines due to lack of sufficient accommodation facility for athletes as well as officials.

“As per National Games standards, athletes and technical officials require three-star or equivalent accommodations, while the Games family and dignitaries, including the chef-de-mission, require five-star accommodations,” AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said.

“If five stars are not available, four-star hotels also serve the purpose. However, the IOA should be taken into confidence,” the AOA secretary-general said.

The closed-door meeting was chaired by Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri and was co-chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Sports Minister Kento Jini.

During the meeting, delegates all NE states shared views and suggestions on how to coordinate efforts for the multi-state hosting concept, PTI reported.

It further reported that the proposal of co-hosting the Games came from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Meghalaya government accepted it, considering that it will promote regional cooperation.

“It also celebrates the rich sporting potential that the Northeast has always exemplified,” John F Kharshiing, the working president of the Meghalaya State Olympics Association, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

“The event would also boost youth engagement and sporting infrastructure in the region,” Warjri said.

The participants at the meeting agreed to reconvene soon to finalise logistical and operational details of the event, the source said.

The National Games were organised in the region in 1999, when Manipur hosted it, and in 2007, when Assam was the host.