Appeal for integrity and fairness in APPSCCE-2024 viva voce

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to make a heartfelt and urgent appeal to all key stakeholders of Arunachal Pradesh – the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), our elected ministers and representatives, community-based organizations, parents, and candidates – in the matter of the upcoming viva voce of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2024, scheduled to be held from 30 July to 9 August-2025.

This is the final and most critical stage for determining the future of many bright and deserving officers of our state. However, in view of our recent history, marked by corruption scandals, manipulation of selection processes, and paper leakages, it becomes imperative that we collectively safeguard this phase from any form of undue influence or compromise.

To the APPSC: We earnestly request the commission to remain unwavering in its commitment to transparency and meritocracy. As the custodian of the state’s most prestigious examination, the commission must not entertain any form of political or social pressure during the viva process. The people of Arunachal have pinned their hopes on the new commission that speaks of fairness, transparency and merit-based in their every press release. This is a moment to rebuild lost trust by ensuring that every candidate is evaluated solely on their merit, personality, and capability, and not on the basis of lobbying or favouritism. Also, a timely declaration of result without any more glitches in between would be highly appreciated.

To ministers and MLAs: We appeal to our elected representatives to resist all temptations to interfere in the recruitment process – directly or indirectly. Political patronage in the form of recommendations, referrals, or subtle pressures on the system corrodes the foundation of governance. Your position is not just of power, but of moral leadership. Let the best candidates, irrespective of background or influence, be selected to serve the people. In this crucial time, silence or neutrality is not enough – your active support for a fair process will send a strong message that integrity still matters in public life.

To the community-based organizations:

Our tribal and social organizations have always played an important role in preserving culture, unity, and justice in Arunachal. Today, you are called upon to extend that role to protect the sanctity of public recruitment. Please refrain from lobbying for individuals or pressuring the system in the name of community representation. Instead, advocate a level playing field. The true empowerment of our communities will come not through favouritism but through capable, meritorious individuals rising to positions of leadership and service.

To the parents and families of candidates: We understand the anxiety, the hopes, and the dreams you carry for your children. But let us not tread the dangerous path of seeking unfair advantage by approaching politicians or officials for help. Such actions not only weaken the system but also rob your child of the dignity that comes with genuine success. Let us teach our children to stand on their own, with pride in their merit and confidence in their abilities. A post achieved through integrity will carry lifelong respect – one gained through manipulation will only carry shame.

To the candidates themselves: You have come this far through your hard work and dedication. Continue to believe in your worth. Do not fall for shortcuts or backdoor approaches. Your performance, confidence, and preparation will speak louder than any recommendation ever could. Regardless of the outcome, your dignity and honesty will remain untarnished – and that is a victory no one can take away.

In conclusion, let this viva not be just an examination but a turning point for Arunachal Pradesh – a moment when we come together to uphold truth, justice, and merit. Let this be the year when the state rewrites its history and reaffirms faith in its institutions.

APPSCCE 2024 candidate