Appeal for reform in reservation and employment policies

Editor,

I am writing this letter out of deep frustration and concern for the future of the youths of Arunachal Pradesh, who are increasingly finding themselves at a crossroads due to the current reservation and employment policies in our state. These policies, while intended to benefit marginalized groups, are instead hindering the very youths who are striving for better opportunities and a future within their own state.

Our state remains one of the most economically underdeveloped states in Northeast and India. Our youths, after years of hard work and education, look to state government jobs as their primary path to stability and progress. However, the reality is harsh. Recent examination results have highlighted a troubling trend: many of the vacancies that could have gone to our youths are instead filled by non-residents. It is deeply disheartening to see young men and women, who have worked tirelessly for years to build a career, watching opportunities slip away. How can they secure a future when they are being passed over for jobs that are rightfully theirs in their own state?

The upcoming civil services examination is one of the few avenues remaining for our youths to secure their future. But how can they succeed when the opportunities for employment within our state are blocked by outsiders or candidates who take advantage of the system? Arunachali youths are increasingly discouraged and demotivated. How can we expect them to excel in the civil services exam or any other examination when they are left with no hope of securing a job in their own state?

The age-old policies intended to be filled up by outsiders when our state did not have enough educated people must be revamped. Moreover, the fact that examiners for state examinations are primarily from Assam raises questions about fairness. Why should examiners from only one state be responsible for evaluating candidates from Arunachal? If distance is an issue, surely we can look towards other neighbouring Northeastern states who share similar cultural and regional contexts. Involving examiners from the region will foster better understanding and greater fairness in the examination process.

This is not just a matter of policy; it is a matter of survival for our youths. They are facing a future where opportunities are being closed off at every turn. We need urgent reforms to ensure that Arunachal’s youths can have a fair shot at the opportunities that belong to them. If we do not act now, we risk losing an entire generation of talented, motivated young people who will have no choice but to leave their home state in search of opportunities elsewhere.

Our youths deserve a future in their own state, where they can contribute, grow, and succeed. I implore the authorities to reconsider these policies, as the future of Arunachal depends on them.

A concerned

citizen and voter