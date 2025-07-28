ITBP promotes Fit India campaign

[ Prem Chetry ]

BHALUKPONG, 27 Jul: Commandant Sayyad Javed Ali of the 59th Bn Indo-Tibetan Border Police launched a daily half-hour cycling initiative under the ‘Fit India’ campaign from the ITBP office here in West Kameng district on Sunday.

The commandant urged everyone to prioritize health, emphasizing the adage “health is wealth” and noting that cycling for at least half and hour daily can help maintain fitness.

To raise awareness about health and fitness, the commandant led a group of cyclists, including

six gazetted officers, 15 subordinate officers, and 100 other ranks, who cycled for an hour along the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road.