Two-day homestay owners’ convention ends

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: A two-day state-level homestay owners’ convention, themed ‘Empowering Homestays’, conducted at DK Convention Centre here, concluded with an exposure tour to Chullyu agro-tourism village in Keyi Panyor district on Friday.

Organized by the Tourism Department, the convention aimed to strengthen the homestay ecosystem by promoting sustainable tourism and equipping operators with essential skills, knowledge, and networking platforms.

Homestay owners and tourism officials representing 21 districts participated in the convention.

In his inaugural address, MLA Oken Tayeng, also a member of the National Tourism Advisory Council, encouraged homestay owners to create culturally immersive, model accommodations that showcase the soul of Arunachal. “Let’s work together to make Arunachal a top niche tourism destination, one homestay, one guest, one unforgettable experience at a time,” he said.

Tourism Director Yashaswini B stressed the importance of capacity building through sessions on communication, customer service, and waste management, and highlighted the state’s unique blend of nature, culture, and cuisines.

Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam traced the evolution of the homestay movement since 2012-13, and called for structured and sustainable scaling of the initiative.

State hospitality adviser Raj Basu and State Food Craft Institute Principal SS Kar underlined the economic and cultural benefits of homestays in remote areas, including community-led tourism management and the preservation of indigenous heritage.

Prof Arindam Chakrabarty from Rajiv Gandhi University shared insights into digital branding and marketing, while Arunachal Birding Club chairman Koj Mama and Tourism Information Officer Dalin Tana spoke on expanding the state’s tourism landscape through experiential homestays.

Day two featured hands-on sessions led by resource person from Chullyu village, Raj Basu, and Jimiya Umpo, focusing on sustainability, local integration, and responsible cultural hosting.

Senior tour operator Yomjum Yomgam also led a session on youth engagement, underscoring their pivotal role in driving sustainable tourism at the local level.

Modern waste management solutions were introduced for homestay adoption, followed by Principal Kar’s session on food safety and hygiene, underscoring cleanliness and proper food handling.

Basu also led a discussion on enhancing guest experience through value-added offerings such as guided walks, culinary tasting, and local storytelling.

In a key session, Bhaskar Pant, founder of Last Clue, introduced digital tools to streamline bookings and operations. Bullo Yami conducted a workshop on communication and hospitality etiquette, emphasizing on culturally sensitive guest interaction.

On the final day, 30 homestay owners, officials, artistes and social media influencers visited the Chullyu agro-tourism village in Keyi Panyor district, celebrated for its successful model of community-led, sustainable tourism.

The group also toured the Chullyu community museum, which houses local handicrafts donated by villagers, followed by an interactive feedback session at the community hall.

Tourism Deputy Director Sonam praised the village’s achievements, attributing its success to youth leadership, cultural pride, and collective community efforts.