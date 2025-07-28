RGUCET-2025 results declared

RONO HILLS, 27 Jul: The results of the Rajiv Gandhi University Combined Entrance Test (RGUCET)-2025 were declared on Saturday.

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak expressed satisfaction over the conducting of RGUCET-2025 and said that RGU, being one of the top performing universities in the region, ” is maintaining a class of its own by conducting such successful entrances in a time-bound manner and declaring the results on time.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that the entrance test was held at five centres of the university – RGU, JNC Pasighat, IGGC Tezu, Government College Bomdila and University of Science and Technology Meghalaya, Ri Bhoi – where the entrance tests were conducted

“with piousness, catering to the demands of the region as RGU attracts students from across the nation, giving it a true pan-India character.”

RGUCET central coordination committee chairman Prof SK Patnaik informed that all the centres maintained strict examination protocols “and contained a few stray incidences of attempt to breach during the eight-day-long entrance days spread over 23 sessions from 10 to 17 July.”

The university’s Controller of Examinations (i/c) Dr David Pertin informed that a total of 15,806 candidates out of 19,554 candidates appeared for the tests for the notified 57 postgraduate, undergraduate and PG diploma programmes of both professional and conventional natures, marking 80.83% attendance.

He said that new programmes like MTech in agricultural engineering, MSc in physiology, and MLIS and PGD in forensic sciences “also got good takers this time, while the takers for BEd programmes remained the highest yet again this time with 4,097 candidates vying for 1,100 regular BEd seats spread over RGU and its 10 affiliated teacher education colleges.”

Postgraduation in subjects like political science, tribal studies, history, mass communication, social work, geography, management, English, psychology, economics and sociology, and LLB programmes remained some of the popular choices, he said.