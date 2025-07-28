Real change begins at grassroots level: Khandu

PM lauds ‘Green Roing’ initiative

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: The ‘Green Roing’ initiative in Lower Dibang Valley district gained national spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the people there for taking collective responsibility for a green and clean city.

In his 124th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, aired on Sunday, Modi said: “When it comes to cleanliness, our cities and towns are working in different ways according to their needs and surroundings. There is a small city called Roing in Arunachal. There was a time when waste management was a big challenge confronting the health of the people there. The people there took responsibility for it. ‘Green Roing’ initiative was started and then an entire park was created from recycled waste.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride after PM Narendra Modi lauded the citizen-led ‘Green Roing’ initiative.

Khandu called it a moment of national recognition for a grassroots movement.

“It’s always heartening when quiet, local efforts catch the attention of the nation. Green Roing isn’t just a campaign. It’s a movement,” he said in a post on X.

Khandu noted that the recognition reinforces how real change begins at the grassroots level.

“Appreciate every citizen who made this possible. You’ve set an example for the rest of us,” he said.

In his radio address, the PM highlighted Roing as an inspiring example of how small towns are finding innovative solutions to cleanliness and environmental challenges, the CM said.

Under the ‘Green Roing’ initiative, daily garbage collection has become the norm, and concerted efforts are underway to promote sustainability through plantation drives and environmental awareness.

Roing is also among the five towns in Arunachal Pradesh selected for the introduction of electric buses – a major step towards sustainable public transport.

With endorsement from the PM himself, the ‘Green Roing’ initiative now stands as a beacon for other towns in the country.

State BJP thanks PM

Meanwhile, the state BJP extended heartfelt gratitude to the PM for acknowledging the remarkable efforts of the people of Roing during the 124th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

“This national recognition stands as a proud moment for the people of Roing and the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the BJP said while applauding the dedication, unity, and environmental consciousness demonstrated by the citizens of Roing.

“The BJP Arunachal Pradesh expresses its sincere gratitude to the people of Roing, the NGOs involved, the local administration, and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of this initiative. Their collaborative efforts are a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation,” the BJP said in a statement.

The party said it also conveys special appreciation to local MLA Mutchu Mithi for his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to sustainable development. “His role in supporting and nurturing such grassroots initiatives sets a benchmark for public service across the state,” the BJP added. (With inputs from PTI)