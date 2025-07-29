Guv, HM discuss law and order

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik and Home Minister Mama Natung discussed law and order in the state, with particular focus on the challenges faced in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts, during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The governor emphasized that all-out efforts should be made to instill a sense of security among the people, particularly the vulnerable sections of society. He said that the security forces, particularly the state police, have to reach out to them and take care of their wellbeing.

The governor, who chaired a security review meeting in Namsai on 26 July, shared his observations with the home minister regarding the challenges faced by villagers living in far-flung and difficult-to-access locations in the TCL region. He emphasized that effective governance must include not just security, but also inclusive development. (Raj Bhavan)