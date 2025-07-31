Papum Pare DA intensifies ILP enforcement

YUPIA, 30 Jul: The Papum Pare district administration has directed all administrative officers to strengthen vigilance while issuing both temporary and permanent inner line permits (ILPs).

The directive has been issued in view of the ongoing eviction drives targeting illegal migrants in Assam. The Assam government on Tuesday alerted that the evicted persons might enter other Northeastern states that share a border with Assam.

As part of the intensified verification process, applicants will now be required to submit voter ID card, Aadhaar card and recent passport-size photographs for both temporary and permanent ILPs.

Further, all administrative offices across the district have been instructed to conduct routine checking drives within their respective circles and sub-divisions, and to work in coordination with the police department to constitute a special task force for ILP enforcement and random checking.

“These steps are part of a broader effort to ensure that all individuals residing or working in the district are in compliance with the ILP norms,” the district administration said.

Deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav said that strict enforcement of ILP regulations is crucial to maintain the district’s security, demographic balance, and administrative integrity, particularly given its porous border with the neighboring state.

The administration further urged all residents and businesses to cooperate with the ILP enforcement teams and adhere to the updated procedures. (DIPRO)