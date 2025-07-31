DC emphasizes active participation of locals in tourism festivals

TAWANG, 30 Jul: Tawang deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo stressed the importance of active participation of locals in tourism festivals, including the proposed Shangrila Calling festival.

The DC said that such events must become community-driven and self-sustaining.

“The involvement of villagers, especially women entrepreneurs and self-help groups, is the key to long-term success,” Angmo said during a coordination meeting and tourism awareness programme at Mago, aimed at promoting responsible tourism and community-led development ahead of the proposed festival.

She urged the organizers to finalize a festival theme and ensure the inclusion of local food, traditional dances, and cultural performances, fostering a unique experience for visitors while showcasing the rich heritage of the region.

Notable tour operators such as Shangrila Calling, La-Kora, Kes-Kar Homestay, and experienced local tour guides shared insights from their journeys, encouraging villagers to embrace responsible tourism. They lauded government initiatives supporting youth in self-employment and emphasized that the tourism sector, with sincerity and dedication, can be more rewarding than conventional government jobs.

Tawang tourism information officer Tenzin Tsamche highlighted various government schemes and efforts for handholding aspiring entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

Tawang SP Dr. D.W Thongon underscored the need for proper tourist accommodation with essential amenities and proposed logistical support for police personnel during the upcoming festival.

Mago Gram chairperson Tsering Palden highlighted the erratic power supply and telecommunications network issue in the village, and requested the authorities concerned to look into the matters.

Later, the DC visited the proposed festival site near Chuna for an on-ground inspection and planning review.

The meeting was attended by Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, Mago EAC Thingbu Thutan Wangchu, commanding officers from the Indian army units deployed at Mago sector, the ITBP’s 4th Bn Commandant and the Commandant of Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports, heads of departments from Jang and Tawang, PRI leaders and villagers of Mago. (DIPRO)