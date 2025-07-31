Fuel your motivation with purpose, Bora urges students

GUWAHATI, 30 Jul: Assam industries, commerce and public enterprises minister Bimal Bora urged the students to fuel their motivation with curiosity and purpose. “Let your values guide every decision, embrace the entrepreneurial spirit of innovation and resilience, and stand tall with independence and unwavering confidence,” Bora said while addressing the fresh batch of students at the comprehensive 21-day student induction programme for the academic year 2025-2026 at the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) on Wednesday.

He also commended the university for providing an inclusive and resource-rich learning environment.

RGU chancellor Dr. A.K Pansari encouraged the new batch of students to stay conscious of climate change and remain environmentally aware. Dr. Pansari called upon the youth to contribute towards restoring India’s lost glory, particularly in these challenging times.

RGU vice chancellor prof. (Dr.) Alak K. Buragohain encouraged students to take initiative in exploring the wide array of academic programmes offered by the university.

Eminent Odissi dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, Sujata Mohapatra also attended the programme.