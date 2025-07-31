DDMA conducts mock drill on disaster preparedness

ETALIN, 30 Jul: The district disaster management authority (DDMA) along with the fire & safety department of Dibang Valley district conducted a mock drill on disaster preparedness here on 29 July.

The mock exercise was aimed at equipping the employees of Etalin HEP, the residents, and the contractual workers with essential skills and knowledge through hands-on demonstrations and interactive activities.

One of the main highlights was a comprehensive session on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, a vital life-saving technique. Participants were actively involved in step-by-step demonstrations on performing chest compressions and rescue breathing, reinforcing the critical need for swift action during cardiac emergencies to sustain life until professional help arrives.

It was followed by a mock drill simulating an earthquake scenario, where the participants learned the critical “drop, cover, and hold on” techniques, along with evacuation protocols and where to assemble safely afterward.

Fire safety was another focal point of the day, with engaging demonstrations on how to properly use fire extinguishers, identify fire exits, and execute evacuation drills effectively.

Attendees gained valuable insight into various classes of fire and the appropriate response strategies, complemented by a live demonstration of extinguishing controlled fires.

The mock drill was conducted under the guidance of district disaster management officer Kabang Lego. (DIPRO)