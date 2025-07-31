Workshop for teachers held

BOLENG, 30 Jul: A three-day foundational stage teachers’ workshop, aimed at enhancing their skills, knowledge, and classroom competencies, was held in Pangin in Siang district from 28 July.

The workshop covered key areas, such as the NEP 2020 framework, pedagogical structures, and foundational teaching methodologies for pre-primary and primary levels.

Sessions on ‘Jaadui Pitara’ and the DIKSHA portal, led by district pedagogy coordinator Birbal Ering and DIET Kamki lecturer Gemar Karga provided engaging hands-on learning experiences.

Attending the valedictory function, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj minister Ojing Tasing emphasized the importance of such training and urged the teachers to apply the knowledge gained from the training in classrooms effectively.

Deputy commissioner P.N Thungon urged the teachers to instill good habits, sense of hospitality, and cleanliness in students from the early age, stating that the foundation of a responsible citizen is laid in the formative ages.(DIPRO)