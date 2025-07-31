Meeting of communities

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Mising Bane Kebang (MBK) recently met in Itanagar, where they agreed to strengthen and promote their age-old relationship and foster peaceful coexistence between the two communities.

The committee will soon submit a roadmap report to the presidents of NES and MBK.

The coming together of these two community-based organisations, both of which trace their ancestry to the Tani lineage, may have been prompted by the recent murder of two youths from the Mising community in Arunachal Pradesh.

The organisations stated that they have decided to urge the concerned authorities to try the cases in a fast-track court in order to deliver prompt justice to the victims’ families.

The organisations should ensure justice for the bereaved family members by urging the police to carry out their duties properly and promptly, so that the court finds no loopholes in the investigation.

Such cooperation and close coordination between community organisations will go a long way not only in strengthening the bond between the communities but also in promoting lasting peace between the neighbouring states of Assam and Arunachal.