Horti inputs under VVP distributed

TAWANG, 2 Aug: The Horticulture Department on Saturday distributed horticultural inputs to 24 beneficiaries from three villages in Pamakhar circle and Lungla subdivision in Tawang district under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

Each beneficiary was given a hybrid vegetable seeds kit, comprising 12 different vegetables, organic plant protection chemical kits, 25 kg of organic manure and one knapsack sprayer, aimed at promoting organic vegetable cultivation in the border villages.

Addressing the participants, Tawang Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey emphasized that the VVP is a comprehensive government initiative implemented through various departments and agencies, including central paramilitary and security forces, to ensure sustainable livelihood and all-round development of border villages. He urged the villagers to adopt organic farming methods to promote health, sustainability, and long-term soil fertility.

District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman provided practical guidance to the farmers on the appropriate use of organic inputs such as pesticides, manure, and fertilizers, highlighting their role in improving crop yield and managing plant diseases effectively.

Lungla Subdivisional Horticulture Officer Koncho Gyatso stressed the significance of organic farming in promoting eco-friendly agriculture. He informed that the beneficiary villages under the programme were identified by the central government from five blocks of Tawang. The selection of individual beneficiaries was done in coordination with local panchayats and gaon buras, he said.

He further mentioned that the Jang-Thingbu block has already been covered, and that inputs will soon be distributed to the remaining identified beneficiaries. (DIPRO)