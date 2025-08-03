RCML documents oral traditions of local communities

ROING, 2 Aug: The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) here in Lower Dibang Valley district conducted an intensive field study, focusing on documenting rich oral traditions and linguistic heritage of the Sajolang (Miji) community in Bichom district and the Aka (Hrusso) and Sherdukpen communities in West Kameng district from 14 to 31 July.

The RCML research team closely engaged with community elders, folklorists, and native speakers to collect endangered oral narratives, including folktales, oral histories, and linguistic data.

“This field study formed a crucial part of the RCML’s larger mission to promote and

revitalize endangered indigenous languages and oral traditions in Arunachal Pradesh,” the centre said in a release.

One of the key outcomes of the study will be the publication of illustrated folktale books, designed to encourage a reading culture and facilitate the intergenerational transmission of indigenous stories, it said.

The initiative will also support community-based educational and preservation efforts, with sustained collaboration with the studied communities, the release added.