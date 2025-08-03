Training prog on integrated post-harvest mgmt

HAWAI, 2 Aug: A training programme on integrated post-harvest management was organized by the Horticulture Department, in collaboration with the ArSRLM and the Hawai Organic Farmers Producer Company (FPC), at the Tribal Culture Hall here in Anjaw district on Friday.

The event aimed to equip local communities -particularly women – with sustainable post-harvest techniques.

Over 40 self-help groups (SHGs), including representatives from primary-level federations (PLFs), cluster-level federations (CLFs), and one FPC actively participated in it.

Hawai-Walong unit Block Mission Manager (BMM) Delung Perme, Hayuliang BMM Ashen Chaitom, and Hawai Organic FPC managing director Kisanso Pul addressed the gathering. They encouraged SHGs and community organizations to adopt innovative practices and improve livelihood activities.

The technical session was guided by District Horticulture Officer B Koyu. The session covered various topics under best practices in post-harvest management, including value addition, moisture control, improved drying techniques, packaging, and preservation strategies.

Hands-on demonstrations were conducted to show the practical use and installation of hybrid solar dryers – an eco-friendly technology aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and promoting sustainable food processing.

Hybrid solar dryers were distributed to SHGs and FPCs during the programme. (DIPRO)