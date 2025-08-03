Legal awareness prog organised

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Aug: Around 200 students participated in a legal awareness programme organised by NGO Friends for Life at the Government Secondary School in Pachin here on Friday.

The topics covered during the programme were drug abuse, alcoholism, mental health, gender equality, early marriage, and rights of women.

Psychiatrist and social worker Dagrik Gara spoke on drug abuse, alcoholism and mental health, and Radhilu Chai Techi spoke on gender equality and rights relating to women.

Friends for Life is a registered NGO, working for women and children and is conducting a series of legal awareness programmes to mark its foundation day.