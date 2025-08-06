States, UTs have crucial role to play in building modern entertainment ecosystem: Dr Murugan

NEW DELHI, 5 Aug: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Dr L Murugan said that the states as well as union territories (UTs) have a significant role to play in building a modern, inclusive, and efficient media and entertainment ecosystem.

Addressing a conference of information & public relations secretaries of states and UTs here on Tuesday, Dr Murugan said that the government has given high priority to the entertainment sector and taken several steps to promote orange economy.

The conference aimed to strengthen Centre-state coordination in public communication, ensure full-scale implementation and functionality of Press Sewa Portal and India Cine Hub, and explore collaborative opportunities for developing film infrastructure and promoting India’s creative economy across regions.

Dr Murugan said that the Indian Cinema Hub portal has been revamped into a unified single-window system, offering streamlined access to filmmaking permissions and services across India.

With GIS features and common forms, it supports ease of doing business and showcases India’s film-friendly policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister also highlighted grassroots cinema initiatives that empower women and local communities through low-cost theatres.

He emphasized that major global events, such as WAVES 2025 and IFFI Goa, attract global talent, boost India’s creative economy, promote cultural diplomacy worldwide and empower creative minds of tomorrow.

He placed special emphasis on the recently launched Indian Institute of Creative Technology, which aims to skill youth in animation, gaming, music and other creative fields, highlighting the Government of India’s efforts to boost the creator economy in the country.

During the event, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju emphasized the vital role of Centre-state collaboration in effective communication and media development.

He highlighted the rise of digital creators, vernacular media and the need to empower district-level I&PR setups. He urged all states to integrate with the Press Sewa Portal for smoother publication processes, and flagged concerns over disjointed responsibilities in media departments across states.

Jaju also highlighted the economic potential of cinema and content creation, stressing the need to expand beyond metros and support local talent.

Initiatives like India Cine Hub were introduced to promote filmmaking and enable creators to monetize content. He termed the WAVES Summit a global movement and announced plans for a “radio conclave” during the IFFI in Goa to deepen dialogue and cooperation across the media ecosystem.

One of the major focus areas of the conference was sensitization and onboarding of the officers concerned of the states and UTs on the Press Sewa Portal. Developed by the Press Registrar General of India under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act (PRP Act), 2023, the portal is a single-window digital platform that facilitates registration and compliance processes related to periodicals.

Another key highlight was the emphasis on revamped India Cine Hub Portal, which went live on 28 June,2024. This portal now functions as a single-window system for film-related facilitation across India, offering integrated access to filming permissions, incentives, and resource mapping at the central, state, and local levels. Seven states and two UTs had already completed full integration, while 21 states and six UTs had been onboarded through a common application form.

The India Cine Hub portal supports GIS-based location mapping, crowdsourced content from industry professionals, and differentiated workflows for filming, non-filming, and incentives. The conference discussed processing of applications and contributing verified data to improve India’s appeal as a global filming destination.

The participants at the conference discussed how to identify low screen density zones using GIS mapping, repurpose existing public infrastructure, streamline licencing through single-window systems, and offer tax and land policy incentives to attract private investment in affordable cinema infrastructure.

Participation in major film and content platforms like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and WAVES Bazaar also featured in the deliberations.

States and UTs were encouraged to use these platforms to showcase their filming locations, promote regional incentives, and support local talent.

Another major area of discussion was the development of India’s live entertainment economy. The conference deliberated with states regarding utilising existing sports and cultural infrastructure for events, integrating permission workflows into the India Cine Hub, appointing nodal officers, and establishing policy and fiscal support for investment in live entertainment infrastructure.

From Arunachal Pradesh, Chow Bilaseng Namchoom attended the conference, on behalf of IPR Secretary Nyali Ete. (DIPR/PIB)