Arunachal plans to set up private 2G ethanol plant: Min

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing on Saturday said that the state has taken a decisive step towards becoming a leader in India’s clean energy transformation with plans to set up the country’s first private 2G ethanol plant using bamboo as a renewable feedstock.

The announcement was made by Tasing on social media after attending a virtual conference on ‘Pioneering sustainable bio-industrial development in Arunachal Pradesh’, here.

Tasing described the initiative as a landmark platform to chart a greener and more prosperous future for the state.

“This ambitious project is more than a technological breakthrough; it is a statement of Arunachal Pradesh’ resolve to lead India’s clean energy transformation,” Tasing said, adding that the use of bamboo aligns perfectly with the state’s abundant natural resources and commitment to sustainability.

The minister emphasised that the ethanol plant would not only promote eco-friendly industrialisation but also open new economic opportunities for local communities.

“By leveraging our resources in a sustainable way, we will create a thriving bio-economy that generates green jobs, empowers rural communities, adds value to local produce, and strengthens our economic self-reliance,” he said.

Highlighting the human and environmental dimensions of the project, Tasing said, “This is development that respects the environment, honours our people, and places Arunachal at the forefront of the nation’s eco-industrial growth story.”

The virtual conference brought together policymakers, industry experts, and entrepreneurs to explore sustainable pathways for bio-industrial growth, with the proposed ethanol plant seen as a flagship venture that could inspire similar initiatives across the country. (PTI)