APPSC completes APPSCCE-2024

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has successfully completed its Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2024, with the declaration of its results on Friday evening.

The examination was held for filling up 140 posts across various state government departments.

The entire examination process was completed within 10 months from the date of advertisement (10 October, 2024), the commission stated on Saturday.

The preliminary examination was conducted on 15 December, 2024 at 87 centres in 18 districts, APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal said during a press conference on Saturday. She said that admit cards were issued to approximately 22,700 candidates for the prelims.

The APPSC was marred by a question paper leak case in 2022.

The scandal came to light when a candidate lodged an FIR, alleging that questions for the assistant engineer examination had been leaked.

Several individuals, including APPSC deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examinations Taket Jerang, and other officials were arrested in the case.

Later, the case was handed over to the CBI, following a recommendation from the state government.

The scandal also led to the resignation of the commission’s chairman and the dismissal of the then finance and accounts officer.

The commission was reorganized with the appointment of Pradip Lingfa as its chairman. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan on 21 January, 2024.