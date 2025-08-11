On a steady path

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the successful conduct of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2024 with the declaration of results within a year.

Undoubtedly, it has been met with a palpable sense of relief by not only the candidates themselves but the entire state.

The swift conclusion of the recruitment process for 140 posts appears to be a new dawn for the APPSC; however, the deep-seated scepticism will still linger, given the commission’s history of mishandling various exams. It will take time for people to overcome the lack of trust on the issue. For that, the commission must prove itself worthy of the trust bestowed.

The 2022 question paper leak scandal was a devastating betrayal of public trust and exposed the rot within the commission that compromised the very foundation of meritocracy, leading to the arrest of several officials and the resignation of the former chairman and other members.

This successful conduct of the exam is a promising start, and the commission must not falter from now on. It must live up to the expectations of the citizens of this state.