Lack of professionalism in viva voce

Editor,

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the conduct and quality of the personality test (viva voce) held as part of the recent APPSCCE selection process.

As an aspirant with utmost respect and reverence for what is considered the most prestigious examination of our state – the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) – I approached the interview with utmost seriousness and expected a professional and structured evaluation. However, I was surprised and disappointed by several aspects of the process:

1. Lack of professionalism: During the interview, members of the board were frequently walking in and out of the room. Some of them were engaged in private conversations while I was answering questions, which was distracting and showed a lack of respect for the process and the candidate.

2. Quality of questions: It appeared that some board members were not up to date with current affairs or administrative issues. The questions lacked clarity and relevance, and at times seemed hastily framed or disconnected from the broader context of civil service duties.

3. Casual demeanor: The overall environment of the interview lacked the expected decorum. The panel did not display the seriousness and engagement that one would associate with such a critical stage of a prestigious examination. There was a noticeable lack of structure in the interview. The casual attitude of some panel members undermined the seriousness of the selection process. In a personality test meant to evaluate readiness for public service, this kind of environment can cause confusion and hinder fair evaluation.

This experience left me with deep concerns about the fairness, consistency, and credibility of the interview process. I sincerely urge the commission to consider the following suggestions:

Ä Appoint well-informed and up-to-date interview panel members who are familiar with current administrative, political, and socio-economic issues.

Ä Ensure that interview decorum is maintained, with minimal disturbances and respectful engagement from all board members.

Ä Consider periodic training or orientation for panel members on interview best practices, question framing, and candidate evaluation.

The APPSC plays a vital role in upholding the quality of public administration in the state. Ensuring fairness, professionalism, and transparency at every stage of the recruitment process is essential to maintain public trust and institutional integrity.

I hope that my feedback is received in the constructive spirit in which it is offered, and that appropriate corrective measures will be considered for future examinations.

A disappointed aspirant