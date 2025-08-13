CCEA approves investment for construction of Tato-II HEP

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved investment of Rs 8,146.21 crore for the construction of the Tato-II Hydroelectric Project (HEP) in Shi-Yomi district.

The estimated completion period for the project is 72 months.

The project, with an installed capacity of 700 mw (4×175 mw) would produce 2,738.06 mu of energy. The power generated from the project will help improve the power supply position in Arunachal Pradesh and will also help in balancing of the national grid.

The project will be implemented through a joint venture between the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The Government of India will extend Rs 458.79 crore as budgetary support for construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission line, besides central financial assistance of Rs 436.13 crore towards equity share of the state.

The state would benefit from 12% free power and another 1% towards local area development fund, besides significant infrastructure improvement and socioeconomic development of the region.

The project is in line with the aims and objectives of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, and would provide various benefits to local suppliers, enterprises, and SMEs, including direct and indirect employment opportunities.

There will be significant improvement in infrastructure, including the development of around 32.88 kilometres of roads and bridges, for the project, which will be available for local use. The district will also benefit from the construction of essential infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, marketplaces, playgrounds, etc, to be financed from the dedicated project fund of Rs 20 crore.

The local populace will also benefit from compensations, employment, and CSR activities.