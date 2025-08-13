Škoda Auto India launches limited editions for Kylaq, Kushaq & Slavia

MUMBAI, 12 Aug: Škoda Auto India introduced limited editions of its best-selling models – the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq – on Monday, marking the celebration of Škoda Auto’s 25th anniversary in India and 130 years globally.

The exclusive, limited-run editions feature distinctive design enhancements and premium features, along with special 25th anniversary badging that reflects the special milestone and the brand’s continued commitment to the Indian market. The limited editions are based on existing high-spec trims like the Monte Carlo for the Kushaq and Slavia, and Prestige and Signature+ for the Kylaq, said the company in a release.

Speaking about the brand’s 25th anniversary and the launch of new limited edition models, Škoda Auto India brand director Ashish Gupta said, “We are celebrating 25 incredible years of Škoda Auto in India with limited editions of the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia. These special editions are designed with our fans in mind, combining sporty elegance and premium features, including a complimentary accessories kit, and smart innovations that enhance the driving experience.”