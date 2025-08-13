Rural youths benefit from apiculture training

DEOMALI, 12 Aug: Altogether 14 rural youths and farmers have completed a six-day vocational training programme on apiculture, imparted by the Tirap KVK at its premises here.

During the technical session, plant protection scientist Pura Hano delivered a presentation covering all the theoretical aspects of scientific beekeeping. He demonstrated the method of handling bee colonies at the KVK’s demonstration unit.

Hano said that knowledge of the behaviour of bees and their life cycle is very important to become successful bee farmers.

“Beekeeping is an important agri-business,” he said and added that “it not only promises good returns to the farmers but also helps increase agricultural productivity by multiplying pollination.”

All the equipment and tools required for scientific beekeeping were demonstrated for the participants’ benefit during the course of the training.

The participants were also taken to an exposure visit to the farms of beekeepers Matbon Shin and Wangthot Moithak in Deomali. Shin is rearing Apis mellifera, commonly known as European honey bee, and Moithak is rearing Apis cerana, commonly known as Asian honey bee.

During the concluding ceremony on Tuesday, Tirap KVK Head Dr Narendra Kumar said that Arunachal, with its abundant natural flora, is suitable for apiculture. He encouraged the participants to take up beekeeping as a profession and assured to provide all needful support from the KVK.

Soil science expert Amit Kumar Singh also spoke.