Reconsider age limit in PGT recruitment

Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards a matter of deep concern for many aspiring candidates like me regarding the recently advertised postgraduate teacher (PGT) recruitment examination.

In 2022, I had successfully qualified for the PGT recruitment test. Unfortunately, the examination process was cancelled due to corruption and irregularities on the part of the authorities. It was a severe blow to honest candidates who had worked hard and achieved success in a fair manner.

Now, in 2025, the advertisement for the PGT exam has been released. However, the age relaxation provided is only for two years. As a candidate born in 1983, I am now disqualified purely because of age, whereas earlier I was fully eligible. It is disheartening that we, the candidates, are being punished for no fault of ours while the cancellation of the exam happened due to administrative corruption.

I therefore, humbly request the government and the recruiting authorities to consider granting additional age relaxation to those candidates who had qualified in 2022 but were deprived of their rightful chance due to cancellation. This will ensure justice and fair opportunity for deserving aspirants.

I hope the authorities will take immediate steps to extend the age limit in the larger interest of fairness and justice.

Anonymous