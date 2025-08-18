Arunachal NCC festival celebration underway

RONO HILLS, 17 Aug: The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC is conducting the Arunachal NCC Festival at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here from 14-18 August, under the leadership of Col Samudra Vijay Sarma and Lt Col Surjit Rai.

The festival features a range of competitions and events, designed to give the NCC cadets opportunities to showcase their physical, creative and leadership skills, revolving around the themes of national integration, patriotism, and women in defence force.

Over 200 cadets of the senior division and senior wing from all over the state are participating in the festival.

The central goal of this state level festival, apart from introducing cadets to a structured camp life, is to highlight the importance of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the state while also fostering a sense of community, harmony and discipline.

The festival serves as a vital platform for the young cadets to interact with their peers from different districts, thus promoting mutual respect and healthy competition in line with the NCC’s tradition of holistic development.

Further, it aims to instill in the cadets a sense of military routine, teamwork and national spirit. It also aims to enhance physical fitness through regular physical training and games, as well as to prepare the cadets for upcoming certificate examinations in military and special subjects.

The festival is being facilitated by support from RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, and Dr A Yuavraj.