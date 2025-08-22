Block-level training prog on PAI 2.0, LSDGs

KHONSA, 21 Aug: A block-level training programme on the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 and Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) commenced here in Tirap district on Thursday.

The programme, organized by the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), in collaboration with the district Panchayati Raj Department, aims to enhance panchayat performance, align local governance with SDG themes, and promote inclusive and participatory rural development in the region.

Launching the two-day training programme at the DC office conference hall, Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran emphasized the importance of PAI in planning and assessing the performance of the gram panchayats. He urged all stakeholders to work dedicatedly in collecting data accurately, in coordination with the DPDO, and to submit the report within the specified timeframe.

SIRD&PR Deputy Director Dr Likha Kiran explained the objectives of the PAI, highlighting its role in evaluating advancement levels and bridging development gaps through accurate data collection.

Tirap DPDO Tana Bapu stressed the need for officials to submit authentic and accurate data to ensure a fair and reliable assessment of panchayat performance.

Administrative officers, member secretaries, BDOs of different blocks, and officials from various line departments were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)