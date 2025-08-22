Volunteers receive trg in disaster mgmt

WAKRO, 21 Aug: The Lohit District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) trained 35 community volunteers in the first phase of training of 100 community volunteers in basic disaster response in Wakro circle from 18 to 20 August.

The 35 community volunteers were selected from various villages under Wakro circle. The volunteers were trained by the State Disaster Response Force, trainer of trainers (ToT), OC F&ES and the DDMO (i/c).

During the three-day training, the volunteers received training in basic concepts of disaster management, disaster preparedness, earthquake, landslides, fire safety, first aid, BLS and CPR, flood, thunder and lightning, snake and animal bites, water rescue technique, muscoskeletal injuries, splinting, etc.

The programme was inaugurated by Wakro ADC AJ Lungphi on 18 August. On the final day, the DDMA distributed first aid kits, searchlights, uniforms and basic kits to the volunteers. (DIPRO)