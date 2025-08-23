Open letter to education minister

Editor,

With utmost respect, I wish to draw your kind attention to a matter of deep concern for commerce students, graduates, and aspiring teachers of Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, the state government announced the recruitment of only one post of postgraduate teacher (PGT) in commerce. This has caused widespread disappointment and frustration among hundreds of qualified commerce postgraduates who are eagerly waiting for teaching opportunities in government schools.

Sir, commerce is no longer a niche subject; it is one of the fastest-growing academic streams in our state. More and more students in higher secondary schools are opting for commerce with aspirations to pursue careers in business, accountancy, management, banking, entrepreneurship, and administration. Yet, the availability of commerce teachers in government schools is alarmingly low. In many schools, commerce students struggle without proper subject-specific guidance, which affects their performance and career prospects.

What pains us further is that for certain posts where only commerce graduates are the most relevant candidates, eligibility is also extended to arts and science streams. This dilutes the scope of opportunities for commerce aspirants who already face very limited recruitment.

Therefore, we humbly appeal to your good office to kindly:

Increase the number of PGT commerce posts across higher secondary schools in the state.

Ensure that subject-specific posts remain exclusive to commerce graduates to maintain academic standards.

Strengthen commerce education in line with the New Education Policy (NEP 2020), which emphasizes skill development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

Take immediate steps to address the longstanding neglect of commerce education in teacher recruitment.

Sir, commerce education holds the key to building a financially literate, entrepreneurial, and self-reliant Arunachal. We place our trust in your leadership and sincerely hope that this long-neglected sector will receive your kind attention and urgent action.

Bage Kamsi,

A commerce postgraduate,

Arunachal Pradesh