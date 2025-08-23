Conduct exams for vacant posts

Editor,

I urgently request the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to conduct exams for various posts lying vacant for decades in the Planning, Investment, Economics and Statistics Departments.

The exams for the posts of research officers, assistant research officers, field investigators, finance and accounts officers, assistant auditors, auditors, etc, have not been conducted for 5 to 10 years.

It is meaningless to pursue economics or commerce streams in the hope of having an extra edge in arts stream, as that of BTech/MTech in science stream, if the exams related to the streams are not conducted for years.

Some of the economics or commerce graduates have crossed the age limit and some other

are almost on the verge of crossing it.

On top of such a situation, it is very disheartening to hear and see that the Planning Department is hiring five contractual research assistants from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), for which advertisement was issued (Advertisement No: NO/RGU/OTHER PROJECT/VOL-I), on 13 August, 2025 by the RGU economics department.

It shows the dire need of human resource under various economics departments.

I urge the authorities concerned to take immediate action to address this issue and to ensure that the exams to fill up various vacant posts for economics department are not delayed.

Aggrieved aspirant,

Polo Colony, Naharlagun