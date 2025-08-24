Health camp organized

KHONSA, 23 Aug: The non-communicable disease (NCD) cell of Tirap district organized a free health camp at Lapnan village in Tirap district on Saturday.

Doctors from the general hospital in Khonsa, along with the NCD team, provided a range of health services, including general health consultation, blood pressure and blood sugar tests, and BMI assessment. Medicines were also provided to the patients free of cost.

During the screening, 54 individuals were diagnosed with hypertension and 27 with diabetes. ABHA IDs were also generated for the participants. (DIPRO)