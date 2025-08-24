Food park promoter visits museum dedicated to Dorjee Khandu

TAWANG, 23 Aug: The team of mega food park promoter Likha Maaj on Saturday visited the museum dedicated to late chief minister Dorjee Khandu here. They paid homage to late Khandu and also had a look at the museum.

The team also paid homage to former MLA late Jambey Tashi at his memorial.

The lead promoter of the mega food park, Maaj said that the museum is an apt tribute to late Khandu. “The seed of development that Arunachal is witnessing now was sown by late Khandu during his tenure as chief minister. This museum will help people to know more about him and his journey. Everyone who visits Tawang should visit this museum,” said Maaj.

He said also that late Khandu was a big supporter offarmers. “He came from a humble background and knew the pain of the poor, including farmers. When I started my journey in the agri-horti field, he had encouraged me and extended full support,” Maaj added.

Maaj had on Friday announced that 5,000 square metres of land would be earmarked free of cost for the farmers of Tawang district in the proposed mega food park, which will come up in Banderdewa.

“Late Khandu’s vision to promote farmers will be realised once the food park comes up. Farmers will be able to sell their produce without depending on middlemen,” he added.

Besides the team of the mega food park promoter, local farmer leaders also joined the visit. Further, Maaj and his team also interacted with the family members of late Dorjee Khandu and late Jambey Tashi.