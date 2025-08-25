CMAAY extended to retd govt employees

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: In a major relief for retired government employees, the Arunachal Pradesh government has extended cashless health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to state pensioners under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY).

The decision, taken at the second governing body meeting of the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Society, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu earlier this year, ensures that those who have dedicated their lives in service to the state will continue to enjoy healthcare benefits even after retirement.

According to the notification, the state’s pensioners will be able to voluntarily enrol in the scheme, with ward entitlement for treatment determined on the basis of the last pay scale drawn at the time of retirement.

Officials said that the Audit and Pension Directorate has already shared the data of 11,415 state pensioners (from June 2018 till date) with the state health agency and the CMAA Society for inclusion in the system. Beneficiaries can verify their eligibility using their pensioner ID (PPO number) and by uploading relevant documents.

Eligible pensioners can apply through the official portal, www.cmaay.com, by selecting the ‘state pensioner’ category. Required documents include a state pension ID card, Aadhaar card, and Aadhaar details of dependents. For assistance, helplines 8956048405 and 9373905275 have been made available.

Meanwhile, under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), senior citizens above 70 years of age will be eligible for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme (VVS), approved by the Centre in September 2024. This will entitle them to cashless coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year at nearly 30,000 empanelled hospitals across the country.

However, officials clarified that beneficiaries would have to opt for either the state-run CMAAY or the centrally-funded PM-JAY scheme, as dual coverage is not permitted. Senior citizens opting for VVS can generate their Ayushman card using their Aadhaar card at any empanelled hospital, or via self-enrolment through the Ayushman app.

With the move, the government hopes to ensure comprehensive health security for its retired workforce and elderly citizens, the officials added.

Launched on 15 August, 2018, the CMAAY is a flagship initiative of the states’ Health and Family Welfare Department.

The scheme is designed to provide quality, cashless healthcare services to the state’s indigenous population and government employees, while reducing out-of-pocket expenses during major illnesses and hospitalizations.