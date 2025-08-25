Disaster mgmt training imparted

PUMAO, 24 Aug: Fifty-one volunteers from four villages under Pumao circle participated in a three-day disaster management programme for community volunteers, organized here in Longding district.

The comprehensive training sessions focused on disaster preparedness, basic search and rescue operations, and community-based first aid application. Specialized modules included water rescue techniques, fire safety drills, and awareness on responding to cold and heat waves. Emergency response in time of natural calamities like landslides, forest fires, thunderstorms, and earthquakes were some of the highlights of training module.

The participants received hands-on training in crucial first aid practices such as bleeding control, CPR and basic life support, handling musculoskeletal injuries, splinting, and patient lifting techniques – all vital in emergency scenarios.

The closing ceremony on Saturday featured distribution of certificates and essential safety kits, which included first aid supplies, raincoats, torches, and umbrellas.

Those present at the event included officers of the Fire Department and the Longding district disaster management office, besides gaon buras, PRI leaders, village authority and the Pumao circle officer.(DIPRO)