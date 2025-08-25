Techi Doi named best metal vocalist at RRMA

GUWAHATI, 24 Aug: Techi Doi, frontman of the Itanagar-based extreme metal band The BleaK, was named the ‘best metal vocalist’ at the 4th edition of the Rocka Rolla Music Awards (RRMA) 2025, held at Freemason’s Brewworks here in Assam on Saturday.

This year’s edition of the RRMA featured more than 600 entries from all eight Northeastern states, spread across 15 categories. Doi’s win marks a milestone not only for The BleaK but also for the growing metal community of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his remarks after receiving the award, Doi said, “This recognition is not just for me, but for everyone who has stood by us from the underground up. Extreme metal from Itanagar has always carried its own voice, and tonight that voice has been heard on a larger stage. I dedicate this award to my bandmates, our supporters, and to the entire Northeast music community.”

Founded in Itanagar, The BleaK has carried its brand of uncompromising extreme metal to stages across the region. This year, the band was also nominated in three other key categories: best metal band, best metal album, and the nest metal single.

Launched in 2022, the Rocka Rolla Music Awards is Northeast India’s first platform dedicated to independent musicians across genres. Over four editions, it has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated annual music events.