Alphabet Girls’ Residential School teams claim double titles

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Alphabet Girls’ Residential School in Nirjuli emerged champions in both the senior and junior girls’ categories of the 5th State Level Inter-School Basketball Tournament held at Donyi basketball court in Lower Borum from 17 to 23 August.

Garden Dew School, Itanagar retained the championship title for the second consecutive year in the senior boys’ category, the Arunachal Pradesh Basketball Association (APBA) said in a release.

Don Bosco School, Doimukh also defended their championship title for the second consecutive year in the junior boys’ category.

The closing ceremony was attended by Secondary Education Assistant Director (Sports) Takam Pate and state BJP vice president Taying Shakuntala.

Forty-six teams from 27 schools participated in the championship, the association informed.

It acknowledged the support from all the participating schools, coaches, referees, volunteers, and sponsors for making the event a success.

The association reiterated its commitment to nurturing young talents and promoting basketball across the state.

“With the enthusiasm and competitive spirit witnessed this year, the association looks forward to further expanding the tournament’s reach in the years to come,” the association said.

The tournament was inaugurated by Sports Authority of Arunachal Director Gumnya Karbak, along with AAPSU education secretary Lobsang Tsering.