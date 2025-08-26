Joy of reading spreads through 1/11/21 initiative

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1here has set a benchmark in promoting foundational literacy and reading habit by launching the innovative 1/11/21 reading initiative.

Introduced in October last year, the programme is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 goals on foundational literacy and numeracy,and is designed to instil a lifelong love for reading among children.

Under this unique drive, students of Class 1 to 5 are issued books on the 1st, 11th, and 21st of every month. What began as a local practice at KV No 1 has since been adopted across the Tinsukia region of KVS, making it a model for others to follow.

To strengthen the culture of reading, the vidyalaya also organizes book exhibitions, observes a Reading Promotion Week, and gifts books as prizes in competitions, turning reading into an engaging and rewarding habit.

Parents have shared positive testimonials, noting that children are more eager to read at home, while teachers have reported significant improvement in Hindi and English reading fluency.

By combining consistency with innovation, the 1/11/21 initiative has transformed the way students engage with books – proving that small, sustained steps can spark big changes.

With its success, KV No 1 Itanagar has truly shown how the joy of reading can spread from classrooms to homes, setting a benchmark for literacy practices in schools.