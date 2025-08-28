DC directs rehab centres to comply with govt regulations

PASIGHAT, 27 Aug: East Siang deputy commissioner Sonalika Jiwani directed the in-charges of rehab centres in the district to strictly comply with the government rules and regulations.

Attending an NCORD meeting here on Wednesday, the DC reiterated the need for strict implementation and monitoring of standard operating procedures in drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. The DC said the district administration will conduct regular checks on the de-addiction centres to ensure compliance.

Jiwani sought the support of non-governmental organizations and civil society in the fight against drug menace, stating that they can play a pivotal rule in combating drug problems.

One of the key focus areas in the meeting was the skill development in various trades for recovered youth with the DC stressing the need to incorporate skill development into their rehabilitation process.

The meeting, organized by the East Siang police, also reviewed various initiatives and the action taken report, including ongoing awareness campaigns under “Voice Against Drug Abuse” to reach students and youth, prohibition on drinking in public places, enforcement measures, patrolling in vulnerable zones, and joint checks on illegal liquor outlets.

The meeting was attended by SP Pankaj Lamba, SDPO Dr. Akansha Milind Tamgadge, Mebo ADC Nancy Yirang, DSP Ayub Boko, Jt. DHS BPGH, Dr. T. Tali, DMO Dr. Yagling Perme, Tax & Excise superintendent Kangong Dai, officials from Industries department, OCs, members of Anti Drug Warriors, WASE, ABAK (ESDU) and in-charges of drug de-addiction centres in the district. (DIPRO)