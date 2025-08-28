Kongkra Cohorts felicitates CBSE toppers of GHSS Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Aug: The toppers of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Naharlagun, in the CBSE Class X and XII Examinations 2025 were felicitated by the Kongkra Cohorts in a ceremony held at the school’s assembly hall on Wednesday, marking the second consecutive year of the initiative.

The eight school toppers – Muskan Gupta (1st) and Najima Khatun (2nd) of Class X; Anchal Sharma (1st) and Medina Mize (2nd) of Class XII (Humanities); Anjali Sharma (1st) and Gyamar Ana (2nd) of Class XII (Commerce); and Neetu Dorjee (1st) and Lishi Jernia (2nd) of Class XII (Science) – were honoured with citations, mementos, and cash awards of Rs.5,000 and Rs. 3,000 for the first and second positions, respectively. All eight toppers were girls, making the occasion particularly notable.

Leading the felicitation programme, joint registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University Dr. David Pertin and a member of Kongkra Cohorts, remarked that this year’s event was especially remarkable as all eight toppers were girls. He described it as a proud and inspiring moment for the school community.

Dr. Pertin also encouraged the students to imbibe discipline, make the best use of the holistic education being offered, and remain motivated in their academic journey.

Jumdo Kena, chairman of Kongkra Cohorts and assistant engineer at Hydropower Development, emphasized that such felicitation programmes foster confidence and inspire younger students to strive for excellence. He assured continued support from the association and announced that, as part of the school’s golden jubilee celebrations, the group would undertake the renovation of the school entrance and boundary wall on a self-financed basis.

Earlier, vice principal Phassang Sama praised the alumni’s initiative and urged them to continue their spirit of giving back to their alma mater.

Kongkra Cohorts is the alumni association of GHSS Naharlagun, comprising members from the Class X batch of 1995 and Class XII batch of 1997-98. The association has instituted the Annual Academic Excellence Awards to encourage healthy competition and recognize meritorious performance among students.

Prominent alumni present at the event included Khoda Bath (EAC, Naharlagun), Millo Kojing (senior manager, IT, NEEPCO), Hage Gambo (executive engineer, DHPD), Jumdo Kena (assistant engineer, DHPD), Takhe Meenu (junior engineer, PWD), Sanjeev Chetry (BEO, Yupia), Nawan Lamnio (social activist and former general secretary of GHSS), Mobi Riba (court officer, Gauhati High Court, Itanagar), and educationists Anil Kujur, Joydeep Mazumdar, Punyo Lento, Bijon Paul, and entrepreneur Techi Romen. The school’s faculty, non-teaching staff, students, and the parents of the toppers also attended the programme.