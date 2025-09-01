Dawnlit FA, SLSA winners of Arunachal Blue Cubs League

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Dawnlit FA and Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) emerged winners in the U-10 and U-12 category, respectively, of the Arunachal Blue Cubs League, which concluded at RG Stadium in Naharlagun on Sunday.

Don Bosco School and Kombo FC finished in second and the third places, respectively, in the U-10 category, while in the U-12 category, Morning FC and Springdale FC finished in second and third place, respectively.

Ozil Dodum of Don Bosco School became the highest scorer in the U-10 category, while the title of the best goalkeeper in this category was shared by Kabang K Lego of Dawnlit FA and Iken Diyum of Kombo FC. Nako Henting of Dawnlit FA was adjudged the best player in this category (U-10).

Kipa Niya of Springdale FC and Bamang Naku of Don Bosco School were adjudged the best goalkeeper and the best player, respectively, in the U-12 category. Okito Lego of SLSA was the highest scorer.

The league, which commenced on 15 July and continued for seven weeks, provided a competitive platform for budding footballers across the state.

The tournament was organized in two categories (U-10 and U-12) with 8 teams each, featuring over 300 young players.

Grassroots and Youth Development Committee chairman Kipa Niba and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) executive members Pentom Siga and Techi Tadap attended the closing function.

The league was organized by the APFA in collaboration with the North East United FC and with support from the All India Football Federation.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Sports Academy (ASC), Ziro emerged the champion of the inaugural Blue Cubs District League held in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

Woodland School, Ziro were the runner-up.

Biri Gunka of Arunachal Sports Academy became the highest scorer, while Kina Pol of Love Dale School, Ziro and Prince Taku of Bumer Memorial School, Ziro were adjudged the best player and the best goalkeeper, respectively.

Organized by the Lower Subansiri District Football Association, the month-long league witnessed spirited participation of young footballers and overwhelming support from parents, teachers, and football enthusiasts of the district.

Addressing the gathering during the closing ceremony, Sport Authority of Arunachal Chairman John Neelam informed that the Blue Cubs League is an initiative of the All India Football Federation with age-appropriate game formats for children aged 4 to 12 years. He further informed that in Arunachal Pradesh, the league is currently being organised only in the Itanagar Capital Region and Lower Subansiri district.

Trade Development Officer Tai Arun encouraged the young players to not only aim for victory on the field but also to win the hearts of their opponents and spectators.

Citing the example of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, he reminded the children that true greatness lies in humility and sportsmanship.

Lower Subansiri District Football Association president Radhe Tam briefed the gathering on the objective of the league and announced that the second edition will be organised on a grander scale, drawing more participation and support.

Present during the closing function were, among others, Keyi Panyor District Football Association secretary Joram Appa, Tawang District Football Association secretary Koncho Tashi, and District Sports Officer Tage Taki. (With DIPRO input)