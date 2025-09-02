Farmers-scientists interactions held

PAMPOLI, 1 Sep: Farmers-scientists interaction programmes were held at Old Sapoung and Pampoli in East Kameng district by Almora (Uttarakhand)-based Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi AnusandhanSansthan (VPKAS) on Sunday, in collaboration with the East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

During interactions with the farmers, VPKAS senior scientist Dr DC Joshi gave an overview of the initiatives undertaken by the VPKAS for promotion of millets in the district

He expressed appreciation for the farmers for conducting good frontline demonstrations of VL Mandua 376, and urged them to “maximize horizontal dissemination of VL Mandua 376 seed through extensive seed sharing among farmers within and across villages in the district.”

KVK agronomy scientist Dr RP Meena apprised the farmers of improved agronomic practices and the role of mechanization in finger millet cultivation. He created awareness about transplanting over traditional broadcasting method to achieve higher yield and make finger millet cultivation more profitable in the district.

Engineer Utkarsh Kumar created awareness on the Vivek millet thresher-cum-pearler, and explained how its adoption can save time and cost and reduce the drudgery involved in post-harvest processing, besides minimizing losses and improving the quality of the produce.

During the meeting, beneficiary farmers showed keen interest in millet thresher and urged the VPKAS and the KVK to provide millet threshers.

The KVK team, including its Head Dr MC Debnath, Dr W Purnima Devi and AK Pandey, who have been instrumental in dissemination of VL Mandua 376 in the district, informed that due to its shorter durationof maturing, the variety has gained popularity among the farmers.

The programme was attended by 30 farmers of the district. They informed that VL Mandua 376 yields more grain than the local cultivar and matures more than two months earlier than the local cultivar.

Because of this short duration, the farmers are planning to take two crops of finger millet in the same season, the KVK informed in a release.