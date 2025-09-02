Mental health workshop organised

NIRJULI, 1 Sep: A mental health workshop was organised recently by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here,in collaboration with AMTRON, highlighting the importance of mental wellbeing in academic and professional life.

In her keynote address, globally recognised crisis coach, resilience trainer and mental health speaker Mahima Shrestha spoke about coping mechanisms, building emotional resilience, and the significance of addressing mental health challenges with openness and empathy.

Professors from various departments and a large number of students of the NERIST actively participated in the workshop. Interactive discussions and engaging activities made the session highly meaningful and impactful.

The workshop was hosted by NERIST Mechanical Engineering Department Associate Professor Dr Nabam Teyi, and was attended by NERIST Research and Development Dean Dr Madhubala Sharma, among others.