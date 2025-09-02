GUPS celebrates golden jubilee

KHARTENG, 1 Sep: The Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) here in Tawang district celebrated its golden jubilee on Monday, marking 50 years since its establishment in 1975.

The celebration brought together alumni, teachers, students, and community members in a programmefilled with memories, cultural performances, and heartfelt tributes.

GUPS Headmaster Pam Dorjee briefed the gathering on the rich history of the school. As per school records, the institution was established on 1September, 1975 as an inter-village school, and over the years grew into a cornerstone of education in the region.

The guests, including Lungla CO Ama Nungnu Mara, DDSE Hrider Phuntsok, and Jhamtsel Gyatsel Children’s Community director Lobsang Phuntso, commended the school’s contributions to nurturing young minds and shaping future generations.

The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation of the alumni, who shared their experiences, fond memories, and appreciation for their alma mater’s role in their personal and professional journeys.

Cultural programmes, traditional dances, and students’ performances showcased the school’s vibrant spirit. (DIPRO)