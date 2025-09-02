Orientation prog organized at RGU

RONO HILLS, 1 Sep: The library and information science (LIS) department of Rajiv Gandhi University organized an orientation programme for the newly admitted students of the first semester here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, LIS Senior Professor RN Mishra highlighted the importance of libraries as the backbone of academic and societal progress. He emphasized the growing relevance of library science in the digital era, where information management, research support, and knowledge dissemination play a crucial role. He also elaborated the wide spectrum of job opportunities available in diverse sectors such as education, research institutions, public services, corporate organizations, publishing, and information technology.

LIS HoD Dr Sudhir Kumar Jena emphasized the role of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data management, digital resources, and indigenous knowledge systems. He urged the students to dedicate themselves to serving the society by making knowledge accessible, preserving cultural heritage, and empowering communities through information.

Faculty members, including Dr Pandey, Dr Jabamoni Das, Rahul Sarma, and Gayatri shared insights into the significance of the discipline. They underlined the role of library professionals in supporting teaching, learning, and research, and encouraged the students to develop strong professional ethics, technical skills, and a passion for lifelong learning.

The newly admitted first semester students expressed eagerness to explore the diverse dimensions of library and information science, and conveyed their gratitude to the faculty members and seniors for the warm welcome.

Earlier, the programme began with an address by LIS senior student Giogi Pinch, who shared his experiences and encouraged the newcomers to actively participate in academic, cultural, and professional activities of the department.