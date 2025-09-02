Itafort: Forgotten but unforgettable

[ Badak Yomgam ]

Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, is a city steeped in natural beauty and cultural heritage. Yet, within its green surroundings lies a historical mystery that continues to puzzle and fascinate historians and archaeologists alike: Itafort.

Often referred to as ‘heart ruined by the remarkable or unspecified architecture legend’, this ancient fortress stands as a testament to a forgotten era, its origins and purpose shrouded in a mist of uncertainty.

The name ‘Itafort’ itself is derived from the Ahom word ‘ita’, meaning bricks, which aptly describes its primary construction material. What immediately strikes visitors and researchers is the sheer scale and complexity of the fort’s remains. Massive brick walls, some still standing several metres high, snake across the landscape, suggesting a formidable defensive structure that once commanded a significant presence.

However, the architectural style itself, with its unique blend of indigenous techniques and what some speculate might be external influences, has led to intense debate.

Historians struggle with several key questions: Who built Itafort? When was it constructed? And was its exact function? While local legends attribute its construction to various tribal kings and heroes, concrete historical records are scarce. Some historians propose its creation by the Chutiya kings of the 14th-15th centuries, pointing to its massive scale and strategic importance. Yet, other theories suggest local rulers like King Ramachandra, or even later Ahom kings such as Chakradwaj Singha in the late 17th century, might have been its architects. This array of conflicting possibilities only deepens the paradox.

Radiometric dating (carbon dating) of some materials has offered a broad timeline, but the definitive builder and era remain elusive. The fort’s strategic location, overlooking the surrounding valleys, strongly suggests a defensive purpose, perhaps against invading forces or as a stronghold for a powerful local chieftain. Yet the absence of extensive archaeological finds within its confines makes it difficult to paint a clear picture of daily life or the specific events that transpired within its walls.

The ‘unspecified architecture legend’ arises from the fort’s distinctive construction. Unlike many other documented forts in the region, Itafort exhibits a sophisticated understanding of engineering and brickwork, leading some to theorize about a highly advanced civilization or even external architectural expertise. The precise cutting and fitting of the bricks, the intricate patterns in some of the surviving sections, and the sheer volume of material used speak of a well-organized and skilled workforce. Was it built by a previously unrecorded kingdom? Or perhaps by a powerful regional dynasty whose influence extended far beyond what current historical evidence indicates? (The contributor is a PhD scholar at the NEHU)