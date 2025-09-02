Meritorious students, others felicitated

SAGALEE, 1 Sep: Twenty-two students who showed academic excellence, along with 23 other achievers were felicitated by the All Sagalee Employees Forum during its 13th academic excellence and other achievers felicitation/award function held at a hotel here in Papum Pare district recently.

Also, 27 prelims qualified candidates from Sagalee in the AESE-25 were felicitated by the local MLA.

Papum Pare DDSE Tana Tagu Tara and Sagalee ADC Yame Higio also attended the function, along with Sagalee ZPM Techi Serbang and the Mengio ZPM, stated a release.

The programme was held in collaboration with the local MLA, it said.