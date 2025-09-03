Arunachal athletes shine at Sr Natl Taekwondo C’ship

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh delivered a brilliant performance at the 4th Senior National Kyorgi and Pommsae Taekwondo Championship in Cuttack, Odisha, claiming three gold and four bronze medals.

The state won the gold medals in the male and female group poomsae events, and in the female individual poomsae, Arunachal Taekwondo Association informed.

Rupa Bayor won the first gold medal for the state in the U-30 female individual poomsae, while the trio of Rikpy Nyodu, Achum Sangha and Radha Bangsia clinched the second gold in the U-30 female group poomsae.

The trio of Mari Karbak, Gangphung Gangsa and Likha Govind claimed the third gold for the state in the U-30 male group poomsae.

Khinsan Wangsu and Akash Kumar Ram won one bronze medal in the mixed pair, while Akash Kumar Ram, Kabak Saba and Adit Tulang claimed another bronze in the U-30 male group poomsae.

Yabi Pudu and Likha Govind secured the other two bronze medals in the U-30 female and male individual poomsae categories, respectively.

The championship was held from 31 August to 2 September.