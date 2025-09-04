The 3rd Mithun Day was recently celebrated in Mizoram with the theme ‘Integrated Mithun Farming.’ Mithun is an important part of the Northeast’s culture and economy; therefore, it is befitting that a day is dedicated to it.

Arunachal Pradesh has the highest number of mithuns in India, with almost 4 lakh mithuns across the state. Therefore, Arunachal has a significant stake in their conservation.

Arunachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu has already emphasized the need for regional collaboration for mithun conservation and development, as the species faces several challenges.

Wangsu has stressed the importance of blending science with tradition and promoting cross-border cooperation among the Northeastern states to ensure the survival of mithuns.

If mithuns are to survive, the governments of the region need to come together to formulate a comprehensive policy for their protection.

Scientific conservation methods need to be studied, for which farmers will have to play a crucial role. Government intervention is critical to the success of such conservation initiatives, as technical know-how must be provided along with other necessary support.